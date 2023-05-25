"Addiction affects entire families," says Abby Spencer Moffat, chief executive officer and president of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation. This is why the Foundation made a generous commitment of $10 million to Hazelden Betty Ford in 2022 to initiate the establishment of a National Center for Families and Children.

For Abby, this landmark gift has roots that are deeply personal. "I'm excited we are able to support the Family Program, which gave me the tools I needed to foster positive, healthy relationships and helped me on my recovery journey," she says. She and her children attended the Family Program in 2014.

"I was so moved by the program, so touched by the people I met," she adds. Through the Foundation's gift, "we are advancing efforts to help break the stigma and increase access to crucial resources for loved ones impacted by addiction."

The National Center for Families and Children will launch Hazelden Betty Ford's coordinated effort to innovate and expand family and children's services. This will include researching and ultimately advancing a new standard in behavioral health care focused on helping family members heal and be a positive force in their loved one's recovery.

"By evolving our programs and demonstrating results, we hope to influence the future for all families who need and deserve help," says Joseph Lee, MD, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

"This crisis is urgent," Abby says. "Families need help and support. Tomorrow is too late."