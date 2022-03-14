Testimonials

Read what treatment patients and their families have to say about their experiences at Hazelden Betty Ford.
Family week saved my sanity, gave my husband and I tools to deal with our daughter's addiction, and gave us the opportunity to talk with others facing the same challenges. I have never been in a room with so much fear, anger, anguish and guilt but I believe most of us ended with hope and strength.
Linda M.
When I came to Hazelden I was spiritually and emotionally bankrupt. I had a mountain of problems to which I could see no solution. By using my counselor as my higher power, and following the directions given to me by her and by the rest of the staff, slowly, one day at a time, the problems have worked out. I owe my life to Hazelden and I am eternally grateful for the solutions I found there.
Jay W.
Prior to my 26 days at Hazelden Betty Ford, I felt that I had a strong religious background but didn't know spirituality as I do now. It is a comfort to have discovered my spirituality. I find peace in my connection to my Higher Power, receiving many signs of hope, joy and beauty. Every person could benefit with the program offered to obtain inner peace.
Amy B.
When I came to Hazelden, I had nowhere to turn. The staff there showed me how to open doors to a life of spiritual growth and happiness that I had never known. I now use these tools in everyday life and share them with others in recovery who are in need of hope as I was 8 months ago.
Brian D.
I would never send anyone I loved anywhere else but here.
A Grateful Alum
Hazelden Betty Ford in Naples
I could finally see that drugs and alcohol were ruining everything. Once I realized where my life was going, I was so extremely grateful to be in a place where I could get help. There was a solution for me. Things could be different. I was thirsty for this new knowledge. That's how I started to learn about my addiction and how to start living again.
Elizabeth D.
Hazelden Betty Ford in Plymouth, Minnesota
Nothing I did made any difference, until I decided to send my son to Hazelden.
Grateful Parent
Hazelden Betty Ford in Plymouth; Family Program Participant
The personalization. The flexibility. The understanding that not everyone is in the exact same place. The way they approach each person is specialized . . . that's something I really valued.
A Grateful New York Alumna
Hazelden Betty Ford in New York
Words are not enough to express my gratitude for everything you have done for me. I appreciate you for who you are and all you do for people. Thank you for the bottom of my heart for helping me find myself, believe in myself and help others to do the same. I'm honored to know you and have you in my life.
Amy
Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage
Every day is a miracle with addiction, and it is amazing what a gift those of us that have survived it have been given. My choice is to stick with winners. I now have the solution.
Mike
Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage
Just wanted to send my sincerest gratitude to the Center for the treatment I received in 1982/1983 … without the highly professional - yet more importantly deep personal care I received back then from the Center - the chances of my attaining this length of sobriety would be (very) slim. Time elapses, change happens, and the wheel of life turns. But without a doubt I am the person I am today because of you all down there!!! Thank you, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation!!
Dale
Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage
I was lost and heartbroken before I attended this program. I am leaving feeling at peace.
Family Program Participant
Hazelden Betty Ford in Plymouth
This program was incredibly helpful. I understand so much more now about addiction & feel like I can actually see a path forward. I no longer feel helpless and hopeless. Thank you so much!
Family program participant
Hazelden Betty Ford in Plymouth
I would recommend Hazelden Betty Ford in Chicago to anybody with substance abuse issues. The staff made me want to come to treatment EVERY DAY! They are awesome!