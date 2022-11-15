Skip to Main Content
United in Healing, Hope and Helping Others

You are a valued member of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation family and a vital ambassador of our shared mission to empower recovery and well-being for all—for individuals, for families and for the communities we hold dear.

Whether you are in recovery, wanting to be of help to others, or looking for ways to live each day with greater purpose and meaning—ways to live life inspired—we are your people.

Inspiration for Your Journey

From support groups to retreats to celebrations to new initiatives, we invite you to plug into opportunities to reflect, connect, be involved and live life inspired.

Featured Story

Background

Jeremiah's Story

Jeremiah completed a successful treatment cycle and then enrolled his kids in our Children's Program, where they received the education and support to move forward and rebuild—together.

Watch the Video
More Stories of Inspiration

Inspirational Podcasts

Check-out trending podcasts, upcoming webcasts, events, stories of hope, daily inspiration and much more.

Mark this page as a Favorite and stop back often for new and upcoming opportunities to connect and get involved.

Resources

Recovery Inspiration and Information for You

Podcasts

Listen in on conversations about addiction and recovery trends, research, advances and challenges. Author and advocate William C. Moyers is your host.

Webinars

Meet folks from around the country and all walks of life who have one thing in common: Recovery. Learn tips for staying sober and living your best life.

Books

Browse our online recovery community bookstore. It’s designed expressly for you—with books, mobile apps, gifts and more.
Events

Hazelden Betty Ford's events bring people together in healing and hope. See what's coming up and join us soon.

Stories of Hope

Meditation. Relationship issues. Twelve Step practices. Follow your interests and discover new insights via our vast collection of recovery-related blogs.

Thought for the Day

Browse daily passages from our most popular meditation books to find your inspiration today.

Ways to Get Involved

Volunteer

By volunteering as a Recovery Contact you can play a meaningful role in someone's life, providing mentorship and support during a pivotal stage of their recovery journey.
Share Your Story

Telling our stories is one of the best ways to fight the stigma associated with substance use disorder and related mental health conditions. Help us lift up the voices of recovery by sharing yours!
Fundraise

Celebrate a birthday, mark a milestone anniversary, or honor someone you hold dear by fundraising to help expand access to lifesaving care for individuals and families.
Donate

The cost of treatment is the number one reason people give for why they aren't getting help. Your financial support expands access to lifesaving care, helping to give someone a second chance.
