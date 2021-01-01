Hazelden Betty Ford’s Community and Belonging Committee is comprised of employees who reflect diversity in position, age, tenure, geographic location, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, race and ethnicity.
Addiction is an equal opportunity disease. It reaches across age, race, gender and socioeconomic status. Ensuring access to treatment, opportunities to heal and recovery support should be common ground as well. Unfortunately, you don’t need to look very far or wide to find examples throughout history of how America and our healthcare industry have neglected and marginalized people who struggle with substance use disorders.
When the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation pioneered humane, respectful care for this stigmatized population more than 75 years ago, we did so amid a lack of public compassion for, knowledge of, or patience for "alcoholics" and "addicts." Alcoholism and drug addiction were not widely viewed as disease conditions.
In recognizing addiction for what it is—a disease—and treating our patients with holistic, expert and compassionate care, it’s true that Hazelden Betty Ford has been a voice for underserved, people from our very first days.
We recognize that we have many bridges to build if our organization is to live up to our long-term commitment of honoring, serving and advocating for people from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. We can do better, and we aspire to do better. Hazelden Betty Ford’s commitment to empowering recovery and well-being for all is built on:
At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we’re focusing on the following efforts and goals to create meaningful and lasting change:
Building a culturally competent organization by fostering cultural humility, curiosity, and belonging
Developing an infrastructure that creates and reinforces an inclusive culture
Ensuring fair and equitable treatment of everyone
Increasing the diverse customer, patient, family and student populations that we reach and serve
Increasing staff and student clinical cultural responsiveness
Improving and broadening access to underrepresented communities
Establishing and consistently utilizing a framework for employees to provide feedback on community outreach efforts and impact
Driving acquisition and partnership with other health care organizations focused on improving access to quality care and resources
Introducing Alternative Admission Pathways opportunity for future substance use and mental health counselors
