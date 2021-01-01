Skip to Main Content
Community and Belonging

At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we see you, we hear you and we believe in you. As a trusted behavioral healthcare provider, a national voice for recovery, and a people-powered workplace, we are committed to placing patients first and ensuring our programs, our environment, and our people reflect the diverse communities we serve.
Happy diverse people together in the park

Our Commitment to Broadening Our Banner

Addiction is an equal opportunity disease. It reaches across age, race, gender and socioeconomic status. Ensuring access to treatment, opportunities to heal and recovery support should be common ground as well. Unfortunately, you don’t need to look very far or wide to find examples throughout history of how America and our healthcare industry have neglected and marginalized people who struggle with substance use disorders.

When the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation pioneered humane, respectful care for this stigmatized population more than 75 years ago, we did so amid a lack of public compassion for, knowledge of, or patience for "alcoholics" and "addicts." Alcoholism and drug addiction were not widely viewed as disease conditions.

In recognizing addiction for what it is—a disease—and treating our patients with holistic, expert and compassionate care, it’s true that Hazelden Betty Ford has been a voice for underserved, people from our very first days.

We recognize that we have many bridges to build if our organization is to live up to our long-term commitment of honoring, serving and advocating for people from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. We can do better, and we aspire to do better. Hazelden Betty Ford’s commitment to empowering recovery and well-being for all is built on:

  • Ensuring equitable access to care for individuals, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, sociaeconomic status, or background. This directly embodies our values of patients first and our commitment to community and belonging.
  • Fostering a workplace culture free from discrimination, harassment, and bias, where every employee feels safe, respected, and valued. This is how we build a strong community and belonging internally.
  • Upholding our clinical integrity and evidence-based practices, ensuring they are culturally responsive and meet the diverse needs of our patient population, showing our courage to change and innovate our care delivery and to meet people where they are at.
  • Creating an environment that supports the full spectrum of human identity and experience within our community, fostering genuine community and belonging.

What kinds of efforts can actually create real, long-term change in addiction treatment?

At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we’re focusing on the following efforts and goals to create meaningful and lasting change:

  • Building a culturally competent organization by fostering cultural humility, curiosity, and belonging

  • Developing an infrastructure that creates and reinforces an inclusive culture

  • Ensuring fair and equitable treatment of everyone

  • Increasing the diverse customer, patient, family and student populations that we reach and serve

  • Increasing staff and student clinical cultural responsiveness

  • Improving and broadening access to underrepresented communities

  • Establishing and consistently utilizing a framework for employees to provide feedback on community outreach efforts and impact

  • Driving acquisition and partnership with other health care organizations focused on improving access to quality care and resources

Meet Our Director of Community and Belonging

Andrew Williams (he, they)

Williams drives cultural and systems transformation across the organization to increase inclusion, community, belonging, and health equity. Serving as a strategic partner with others throughout Hazelden Betty Ford, he champions access, equal opportunity, cultural humility, recovery equity and public health advocacy. He aims to inspire others through example, challenge colleagues to live up to institutional values and legal obligations and engage in creative and meaningful intercultural experiences.

Andrew Williams

Hazelden Betty Ford’s Community and Belonging Committee is comprised of employees who reflect diversity in position, age, tenure, geographic location, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, race and ethnicity.

Sarah Artaz
Sarah R. Artaz (she/her/hers)

Patient Placement Counselor, San Diego

Adriana Brownstein
Adriana Brownstein (she/her)

Talent Acquisition & Credentialing Specialist, Human Resources

Lydia Burr, PREFERRED
Lydia Burr (she/her/hers)

Executive Director, Plymouth

Sage Isis Cambri
Sage Isis Cambri (she/her)

Patient Care Technician, Newberg, Oregon

LaCresha Dotson
LaCresha Dotson

Supervisor Administrative Services, Plymouth

Ahmed Eid
Ahmed Eid (he/him/his)

Vice President of Midwest

Esperanza Evans
Esperanza Evans (she/her/hers)

Development Director, Major Gifts, Los Angeles, California

Lauren Fish
Lauren Fish (she/her/hers)

Director, Chicago, Illinois

Justine Giwa
Justine Giwa

Manager Clinical Nursing, Plymouth, Minnesota

Edith Gonzalez
Edith Gonzalez (she/her/hers/ella)

Assistant Professor, Graduate School

Jorja Jamison
Jorja Jamison, PhD (she/her)

Professor, Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, Center City

Sam Moy-Gottfried
Samantha Moy-Gottfried (she/they)

Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Center City

Emily Piper
Emily Piper, JD (she/her/hers)

Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

Joseph Umbrino
Joseph Umbrino

Nurse Practitioner, Rancho Mirage, California

