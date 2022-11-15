Skip to Main Content
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we see you, we hear you and we believe in you. As a trusted behavioral healthcare provider, a national voice for recovery, and a people-powered workplace, we are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in all of our endeavors.
Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in All We Do

Addiction is an equal opportunity disease. It reaches across age, race, gender and socioeconomic status. Ensuring access to treatment, opportunities to heal and recovery support should be common ground as well. Unfortunately, you don’t need to look very far or wide to find examples throughout history of how America and our healthcare industry have neglected and marginalized people who struggle with substance use disorders.

When the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation pioneered humane, respectful care for this stigmatized population more than 70 years ago, we did so amid a lack of public compassion for, knowledge of, or patience for "alcoholics" and "addicts." Alcoholism and drug addiction were not widely viewed as disease conditions.

In recognizing addiction for what it is—a disease—and treating our patients with holistic, expert and compassionate care, it’s true that Hazelden Betty Ford has been a voice for underserved, marginalized people from our very first days.

And yet, our perspective and cultural frame of reference have limited Hazelden Betty Ford’s reach in terms of serving the total population affected by addiction. We recognize that we have many bridges to build if our organization is to live up to our long-term commitment of honoring, serving and advocating for people from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds. We can do better, and we aspire to do better. Hazelden Betty Ford’s commitment to empowering recovery and well-being for all is built on:

  • Ensuring a diverse workforce

  • Fostering a culture that is inclusive

  • Having a strong presence in diverse communities

  • Providing culturally responsive care

  • To this end, Hazelden Betty Ford is strategically and actively engaged in assessing and evolving our procedures and decision-making processes as well as our allocation of resources.

Why are diversity, equity and inclusion important factors in addiction treatment?

Racial issues have always been present in America's drug- and addiction-related attitudes, policies and responses. From anti-opioid campaigns that targeted Chinese immigrants in the late 19th Century, to the modern War on Drugs that has disproportionately harmed people of color, to the current opioid epidemic that seems to elicit more compassion than previous drug crises because it affects white kids in the suburbs, to the still-gaping racial disparities in access to addiction care—it is clear that diversity, equity and inclusion are mission-critical for any organization seeking to reduce the negative impact of addiction.

Addiction is a public health issue so big, so prevalent and so devastating that it requires proactive, long-term collaboration among all who are committed to confronting it.

Are diversity, equity and inclusion really the same thing?

The terms are interrelated but distinct. Hazelden Betty Ford’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee has established the following organizational definitions to help guide our efforts.

  • Diversity embraces our individual differences across all facets of life and lived experience.

  • Equity establishes and ensures accountability to policies and practices that give access, opportunity and advancement, while striving to identify and eliminate systemic barriers that prevent the full participation of individuals and communities that have been marginalized and underrepresented.

  • Inclusion intentionally fosters an environment so any individual or group is and feels welcomed, respected, supported and valued.

What kinds of efforts can actually create real, long-term change in addiction treatment?

At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we’re focusing on the following efforts and goals to create meaningful and lasting change:

Inclusive Culture

  • Build a culturally competent organization

  • Develop an infrastructure that creates and reinforces an inclusive culture

  • Ensure fair and equitable treatment of everyone

Diverse Workforce

  • Increase the diversity of our workforce at all levels

  • Recruit and retain employees from underrepresented populations

Patients, Families and Students

  • Increase the diverse customer, patient, family and student populations that we reach and serve

  • Increase staff and student clinical cultural responsiveness

Community

  • Improve and broaden access to underrepresented communities

  • Establish and consistently utilize a framework for employees to provide feedback on community outreach efforts and impact

  • Drive acquisition and partnership with other health care organizations focused on improving access to quality care and resources for marginalized and underrepresented individuals and communities

Meet Our Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Andrew Williams (he, they)

Williams drives cultural and behavior change across the organization to increase diversity, advance equity and foster inclusion. Serving as a strategic partner with others throughout Hazelden Betty Ford, he champions DEI awareness, understanding, allyship and advocacy as well as the advancement of underrepresented groups. He aims to inspire others through example, challenge colleagues to live up to institutional values and legal obligations, and engage in creative and meaningful intercultural experiences.

Andrew Williams

Hazelden Betty Ford’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee is comprised of employees who reflect diversity in position, age, tenure, geographic location, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, race and ethnicity.

Corinne Brisbois
Corinne Brisbois (she/they)

Prevention Specialist, Remote

Lydia Burr, PREFERRED
Lydia Burr (she/her/hers)

Director Clinical Services, St. Paul, Minnesota

Sage Cambri
Sage Cambri (she/her)

Addiction Technician, Newberg, Oregon

LaCresha Dotson
LaCresha Dotson

Supervisor Administrative Services, Plymouth

Ahmed Eid
Ahmed Eid (he/him/his)

Regional Vice President of Minnesota and DEI Committee Co-Chair

Esperanza Evans
Esperanza Evans (she/her/hers)

Development Director, Major Gifts, Los Angeles, California

Lauren Fish
Lauren Fish (she/her/hers)

Director, Chicago, Illinois

Manuel Garcia
Manuel Garcia (he/him/his/el)

Manager Outpatient Program (Spanish and Bilingual), St. Paul, Minnesota

Justine Giwa
Justine Giwa

Manager Clinical Nursing, Plymouth, Minnesota

Jonathan Irving
Jonathan Winslow Irving (he/him/his)

Senior Manager of National Patient Placement Counselors, Newberg, Oregon

Jorja Jamison
Jorja Jamison, PhD

Associate Professor, Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies, Center City, Minnesota

Javier Ley
Javier Ley, DPC (he/him/his/el)

Executive Director of Arcadia Trails INTEGRIS, Oklahoma

Shawntrell Moore
Shawntrell Moore

Patient Placement Counselor, Chicago, Illinois

Sam Moy-Gottfried
Samantha Moy-Gottfried (she/they)

Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Center City

Cleidy Green
Cleidy Ortiz-Greene (she/her/hers)

Addiction Counselor 2, Chicago, Illinois

Emily Piper
Emily Piper, JD (she/her/hers)

Executive Director of Government Relations and Government Contracting, St. Paul, Minnesota

Cedric Skillon
Cedric Skillon, MD

Psychiatrist, Telehealth

Joseph Umbrino
Joseph Umbrino

Nurse Practitioner, Rancho Mirage, California

David Wilke
David Wilke (he/him/his)

Vice President of Development and Campaign Strategy, Chicago

