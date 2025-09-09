If you're reading this, you might be worried about overdose—maybe your own, maybe someone you care about. You might be wondering if your drinking or drug use has crossed a line, or if you need help, and what that help would even look like. Maybe you're concerned about the cost of getting help, the time it might take or what people will think. Maybe you feel like no one around you really understands what you're going through.

You're not alone. At Hazelden Betty Ford, we walk alongside thousands of people every day who feel exactly the same way—people who are scared, unsure and trying to figure out what comes next.

Let's talk honestly about addiction, overdose and how to find help that fits your life, without judgment, pressure or shame.

Q: How do I know if someone's overdosing? What should I look for?

It's scary to think about, but knowing the signs of a drug overdose can save a life—maybe even your own or someone you care about.

Symptoms can vary depending on the substance, but here are some common red flags:

Trouble breathing or not breathing at all

Unconsciousness or inability to wake up

Seizures or shaking

Chest pain

Blue or gray lips and fingertips

Vomiting or extreme nausea

Confusion, agitation or acting strangely

Whether it's an accidental drug overdose or something more intentional, don't wait. Call 911 immediately. Many states have laws that protect you when you call for emergency help during an overdose. You're not overreacting—you're doing the right thing.

If you're pregnant, an overdose can also affect your unborn baby—sometimes in ways that aren't immediately visible. It's okay to ask about this, and it's important to get answers without judgment.

Q: Can you overdose on prescription meds like Xanax or Percocet?

Yes. These medications are powerful and can be dangerous when misused. Xanax, a benzodiazepine, and Percocet, an opioid with acetaminophen, can cause overdose, particularly when mixed with alcohol or other substances. Percocet in high doses can also damage your liver.

Even if they're prescribed medications, they're not risk-free. The same goes for digitoxin overdose, which can happen when heart medications are taken incorrectly or in excess.

Q: What is naloxone (Narcan), and how does it help during an overdose?

Think of naloxone—often known by the brand name Narcan—as a kind of emergency reset button for opioid overdoses. If someone's breathing has slowed or stopped because of opioids like heroin, fentanyl or prescription painkillers, naloxone can reverse those effects almost immediately.

Narcan works by blocking the opioids from attaching to receptors in the brain, giving the person a chance to breathe again and get the help they need. It's considered safe, it's simple to use and it's available without a prescription in many places.

If you or someone you care about uses opioids, having naloxone nearby is one of the most powerful ways to prevent a potential overdose. Narcan isn't just for medical professionals to administer—it's for friends, family and anyone who wants to be prepared.

Q: Can you overdose on over-the-counter drugs like ibuprofen or melatonin gummies?

While less common, overdosing on over-the-counter medications can still be dangerous. Too much ibuprofen can lead to stomach bleeding, kidney damage or seizures. And while it's rare, can you overdose on melatonin gummies? Technically, yes. Though usually not fatal, overdosing on melatonin gummies can cause headaches, nausea and extreme drowsiness.

Even vitamins can be harmful if taken in excess. You might wonder, can you overdose on vitamin C? While it's unlikely to be life-threatening, taking excessive amounts can cause digestive issues and kidney stones.

Q: If drugs are risky, including risk of overdose, why do people still use them?

It's a fair question, and one that deserves a compassionate answer.

People don't use drugs because they're reckless or don't care. Most of the time, it's because they're trying to cope. Life can be overwhelming, painful or just plain exhausting. Substances can feel like a way to escape, to numb out, to feel something different—or sometimes, to feel anything at all.

Addiction isn't about weakness or bad choices. Addiction has more to do with how our brains respond to stress, trauma and emotional pain. What might start as a way to survive can slowly become something that takes over.

If you're using just to get through the day, please know: you're not broken. You're human. And there's help out there that meets you where you are—without judgment, without shame and without asking you to be anyone other than yourself.

Q: Can ADHD meds like Adderall or Ritalin be addictive?

Yes, especially when taken in higher doses or without a prescription. These stimulants can cause dependence and lead to misuse. If you're using amphetamines (prescription or not) to stay focused, stay awake or feel better, it might be time to check in with yourself.

Q: What are bath salts and how can they lead to overdose?

“Bath salts” might sound harmless, but these synthetic drugs—usually stimulants—can have intense and unpredictable effects on your brain and body.

People who use bath salts can experience terrifying symptoms like paranoia, hallucinations and aggressive or violent behavior. And yes, they can absolutely lead to overdose. The problem is, you often don't know exactly what's in bath salts or how strong they are, which makes them especially risky.

If you're ever unsure about a substance or feeling pressured to try something, give yourself permission to step back. You deserve to feel safe, informed and supported in making choices that protect your health.

Q: Can you overdose on weed?

While cannabis doesn't typically cause overdose in the same way opioids or alcohol can, using too much—especially high-potency products—can still lead to some pretty uncomfortable and even scary experiences.

Some people report intense anxiety, paranoia, confusion or even hallucinations. In rare cases, marijuana use can lead to hospitalization, especially if mixed with other substances or used when someone's already feeling mentally or emotionally overwhelmed.

So while it might not be fatal, cannabis is definitely not harmless. If you're using marijuana to cope with stress, trauma or emotional pain, you're not alone. But there are safer, more supportive ways to feel better. We're here to help you explore those options, without judgment.

Q: What if I relapse—does that mean I'm at higher risk for overdose?

Yes, relapse is something we talk about openly at Hazelden Betty Ford because it's so important. After a period of sobriety, your body's tolerance to substances, especially opioids, drops. That means if you use the same amount of the substance you did before, your body might not be able to handle it, and that can lead to a dangerous or even fatal overdose.

The risk of overdose is even greater now because many street drugs are mixed with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that's incredibly potent, up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Often, people don't even know fentanyl's been added to the substance they're using.

But here's what we want you to hear loud and clear: A return to substance use doesn't mean you've failed. It means you're human, and you need support, not shame. At Hazelden Betty Ford, we understand that recovery is rarely a linear path. There are ups and downs. We're here to help you get back on goal, safely and with compassion.

Q: What if someone I care about doesn't want help, and what if I'm scared they might overdose?

It's heartbreaking to watch someone struggle and feel powerless to help, especially when you're worried about the risk of overdose. If someone you care about is using drugs or alcohol and doesn't seem ready to get help, start with compassion. Avoid judgment. Let them know you're there for them and that support is available whenever they're ready.

You don't have to do this alone. You can call the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP for confidential guidance and resources. And if you ever suspect an overdose, don't wait—call 911 immediately. You could save a life.

Q: What if I want help but feel like I can't afford treatment, don't have time or don't feel supported by my family or friends?

These are real concerns, and you're not alone in feeling them. Many people worry that getting help means putting their life on hold, or that they'll be judged or misunderstood. At Hazelden Betty Ford, we get it. And we've built our programs to meet you where you are.

We offer flexible treatment options like virtual care and outpatient programs that fit into your schedule. We accept most insurance plans and can help you access those benefits because cost shouldn't be a barrier to healing. And if you feel isolated or unsupported by your family or friends, know this: There's a whole community here who understand and will walk with you every step of the way.

Curious, Concerned or Unsure? That's Enough to Reach Out

You don't have to have it all figured out. You just have to take the first step.

You deserve care that respects your needs, your values and your journey. And you deserve to be safe from the risk of overdose. Help is here when you're ready. If you're struggling, questioning or just curious, reach out. You don't have to hit rock bottom. And you don't have to give up your life to get it back.