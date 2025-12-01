Call today to speak confidentially with a recovery expert or take our brief self-test.
Step 12 in Alcoholics Anonymous says: "Having had a spiritual awakening as the result of these steps, we tried to carry this message to alcoholics and to practice these principles in all our affairs."
In everyday terms, Step 12 is about sharing your hope. You've worked through the earlier steps, and now you're asked to help others and live by the principles that guide your recovery. This step does not mark the end of your journey. Instead, Step 12 opens the door to a new way of living built on connection, service and purpose.
Step 12 keeps your recovery strong by turning your progress into purpose. When you share what you've learned, you remind yourself why sobriety matters and discover deeper meaning in your life.
Think about some of the simple ways this can happen.
Step 12 is rooted in spiritual principles that shape every part of recovery. These include:
How might these principles show up in your behavior and actions? When you choose to listen instead of judge. When you admit mistakes. When you offer help without expecting anything in return.
Living Step 12 involves more than attending meetings. The idea is to "carry the message" wherever you go.
Picture this: You're at work and a colleague mentions they're worried about their drinking. You listen, share your story and offer to connect them with help. That simple conversation could change their life and strengthen your sobriety.
Step 12 isn't a finish line. Recovery is a way of living, and Step 12 reminds you to keep seeking, connecting and evolving. In these ways, carrying the message and practicing spiritual principles are as much for your growth and benefit as well as for others. Every act of service nurtures your own recovery and deepens your sense of purpose.
Hazelden Betty Ford offers all kinds of resources to inform and inspire your journey. For example, here are more helpful articles about Twelve Step principles and practices.
If you are just starting to ask questions and wondering how risky your alcohol use is, here is a confidential self-test you can take to get a better idea.
If you're thinking about professional help, we're here for you, too. Call us today to explore addiction treatment and mental health care options to fit your needs.