Yes. Inpatient and outpatient treatment at Hazelden Betty Ford is patient-centered, meaning your care plan will be built to address your specific needs. Our clinicians will take many variables into consideration in developing your treatment plan, including types of drugs used, physical and mental health, gender, family history and more. This information helps us design the most-effective treatment options for you. If inpatient treatment is recommended for you, you will first stay on a medical detox unit to make sure you are safely and comfortably detoxed from the drugs you’ve been using before you move onto a treatment unit.

If you are struggling with opioid addiction (heroin, painkillers), Hazelden Betty Ford’s specialized COR-12 opioid treatment program is designed to ease the discomfort of opioid withdrawal, reduce cravings and help you engage more fully in your treatment program, including group therapy, educational sessions and individual therapy.