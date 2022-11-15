If you are working with a client who may need addiction treatment, our Referent Relations Team is your best source for information and assistance. This team was created expressly to work with you as a referring professional, helping to streamline the intake process and address any special concerns you or your client may have. We believe that a strong working relationship with referring professionals helps to improve treatment outcomes by enhancing the patient experience.

To reach a member of the Referent Relations Team and start an admission, call 1-855-348-7018, email at Hope@HazeldenBettyFord.org or fax to 1-651-213-4402.