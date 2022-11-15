Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network



Welcome to the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, a pioneering addiction treatment and recovery services collaboration among healthcare organizations nationwide.

All too often, individuals with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions are getting lost in the system due to poor case management, unethical practices or the overwhelming options for treatment. The Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network resolves these challenges through collaborative affiliations designed to improve patient engagement, therapeutic alliance, self-efficacy and treatment outcomes. We operate as a multi-level healthcare network of principled, proactive providers who share a philosophy about the most-effective, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders along with a commitment to improving the patient experience.

Our vision is to cultivate a broad behavioral health network to provide patients everywhere with comprehensive, well-coordinated care. It’s a strategy that also promotes an evolved, patient-centric approach to addiction treatment.

Empowering Health and Well-Being

All Patient Care Network member organizations are philosophically aligned with fundamental Hazelden Betty Ford practices that recognize and support:

The brain science of addiction

Principles of Twelve Step recovery

The importance of long-term patient engagement supported by a treatment continuum of programs and services

Use of medication-assisted therapy with abstinence-based addiction recovery as the ultimate goal

Use of evidence-based, psychosocial therapies for addiction

Abstinence from all potentially addicting substances outside of those required for medical/psychiatric care