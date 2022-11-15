Skip to Main Content
Working in collaboration, we can ensure that the patients we collectively serve receive the right level of behavioral health care, in the right setting, and at the right time—enhancing their likelihood of long-term recovery. This is the spirit and mission of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network.
Welcome to the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, a pioneering addiction treatment and recovery services collaboration among healthcare organizations nationwide.

All too often, individuals with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions are getting lost in the system due to poor case management, unethical practices or the overwhelming options for treatment. The Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network resolves these challenges through collaborative affiliations designed to improve patient engagement, therapeutic alliance, self-efficacy and treatment outcomes. We operate as a multi-level healthcare network of principled, proactive providers who share a philosophy about the most-effective, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders along with a commitment to improving the patient experience.

Our vision is to cultivate a broad behavioral health network to provide patients everywhere with comprehensive, well-coordinated care. It’s a strategy that also promotes an evolved, patient-centric approach to addiction treatment.

Empowering Health and Well-Being

All Patient Care Network member organizations are philosophically aligned with fundamental Hazelden Betty Ford practices that recognize and support:

  • The brain science of addiction
  • Principles of Twelve Step recovery
  • The importance of long-term patient engagement supported by a treatment continuum of programs and services
  • Use of medication-assisted therapy with abstinence-based addiction recovery as the ultimate goal
  • Use of evidence-based, psychosocial therapies for addiction
  • Abstinence from all potentially addicting substances outside of those required for medical/psychiatric care

The Three Levels of the Patient Care Network

The Preferred Provider Level is comprised of organizations who, together, form our high-quality national provider network designed to improve care for patients and families impacted by addiction.

With a focus on strengthening the continuity of care for patients, Preferred Providers collectively allow for the seamless transition from one level of care to another, or from one provider type to another. The patient experience is enhanced by improving collaboration, communication and integration of care teams in working together to support the individual’s needs. 

Preferred Providers must continually meet all mandatory requirements, including but not limited to:

Like-Minded Organization

  • Supports the principles of Twelve Step recovery
  • Adopts brain science of addiction/disease concept
  • Upholds use of evidence-based, psychosocial therapies for addiction and behavioral health

Ethical Business Practices

  • Current leaders and owners have never engaged in patient brokering or buying and selling of patient leads
  • Current leaders and owners have a history of ethical practice

Fits Need or Gap

  • Fills a geographic need for the Patient Care Network
  • Fills a level of care need for the Patient Care Network
  • Fills a programming need for the Patient Care Network

The Collaborative Member Level is comprised of high-quality, ethical and like-minded clinical organizations who share knowledge and best practices while focused on improving the patient experience, engagement and outcomes. Collaborative Members are also equipped with organizational resources to keep staff informed and up-to-date on the latest research and practices in addiction treatment as well as educational materials to engage patients, families and communities.

Organizations ideally suited for the Collaborative Member Level include:

  • Health care systems
  • Academic health centers
  • Behavioral health programs
  • Other specialty providers

Collaborative Members benefit from inclusion in a branded network with today’s recognized leader in the field of addiction treatment.

Organizational Resources

Collaborative Member organizations have the opportunity to send up to five leaders for a one-day visit to a Hazelden Betty Ford facility to observe and explore best practices in key areas of interest. Examples of topics/offerings include:

  • Telehealth, virtual care and recovery support
  • COR-12® Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps Program
  • Intake process
  • Front-end structure
  • Insurance and managed-care protocols
  • Treatment overview and structure
  • Interdisciplinary team functioning
  • Clinically managed to self-managed care models

If interested in additional support and resources, you can purchase consulting services tailored to meet the needs of your organization.

Clinical Tools and Resources

Collaborative Members are also equipped to keep staff informed and up-to-date on the latest thinking and best practices in behavioral healthcare through an online treatment curriculum, a recovery support app, webinars, research updates and other resources. More specifically, these resources include:

Patient/Family/Community Education and Support

The disease of addiction is commonly misunderstood by the general public, but with research articles, informative fact sheets and educational videos, collaborative members are equipped to effectively educate the patients, families and communities they serve.

  • Use of co-branded family/patient-focused fact sheets on addiction and recovery
  • Research Updates on family/patient-focused topics
  • Disperse and co-brand family/patient-focused webinars and podcasts
  • Discounts on:
    • Twelve Step recovery retreats and recovery workshops
    • Family Program education and support for individuals faced with a loved one's addiction
    • Children's Program education and support for kids growing up with addiction in the family

Applying to Become a Collaborative Member

The Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network has established a thorough process to review and evaluate applicant organizations. Based on established criteria and standards, organizations have the opportunity to apply for the program. Please inquire with Robert Devereux, Account Manager, at RDevereux@HazeldenBettyFord.org or call 1-443-604-7073 for more information on how to become a member.

The Affiliate Level of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network is a higher-level partnership that involves multiple arrangements and benefits to advance the care and outcomes of patients served. This level forges new strategic relationships and growth, expanding the reach of Hazelden Betty Ford’s Centers of Excellence for complex care with healthcare organizations that have a need to expand and/or improve the quality of substance use disorder care they are providing to their communities.

For questions about the Affiliate Level of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, please email us at  PCN@hazeldenbettyford.org.

 

Our Patient Care Network

