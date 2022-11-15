Welcome to the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, a pioneering addiction treatment and recovery services collaboration among healthcare organizations nationwide.
All too often, individuals with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions are getting lost in the system due to poor case management, unethical practices or the overwhelming options for treatment. The Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network resolves these challenges through collaborative affiliations designed to improve patient engagement, therapeutic alliance, self-efficacy and treatment outcomes. We operate as a multi-level healthcare network of principled, proactive providers who share a philosophy about the most-effective, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders along with a commitment to improving the patient experience.
Our vision is to cultivate a broad behavioral health network to provide patients everywhere with comprehensive, well-coordinated care. It’s a strategy that also promotes an evolved, patient-centric approach to addiction treatment.
All Patient Care Network member organizations are philosophically aligned with fundamental Hazelden Betty Ford practices that recognize and support:
The Preferred Provider Level is comprised of organizations who, together, form our high-quality national provider network designed to improve care for patients and families impacted by addiction.
With a focus on strengthening the continuity of care for patients, Preferred Providers collectively allow for the seamless transition from one level of care to another, or from one provider type to another. The patient experience is enhanced by improving collaboration, communication and integration of care teams in working together to support the individual’s needs.
Preferred Providers must continually meet all mandatory requirements, including but not limited to:
Like-Minded Organization
Ethical Business Practices
Fits Need or Gap
The Collaborative Member Level is comprised of high-quality, ethical and like-minded clinical organizations who share knowledge and best practices while focused on improving the patient experience, engagement and outcomes. Collaborative Members are also equipped with organizational resources to keep staff informed and up-to-date on the latest research and practices in addiction treatment as well as educational materials to engage patients, families and communities.
Organizations ideally suited for the Collaborative Member Level include:
Collaborative Members benefit from inclusion in a branded network with today’s recognized leader in the field of addiction treatment.
Organizational Resources
Collaborative Member organizations have the opportunity to send up to five leaders for a one-day visit to a Hazelden Betty Ford facility to observe and explore best practices in key areas of interest. Examples of topics/offerings include:
If interested in additional support and resources, you can purchase consulting services tailored to meet the needs of your organization.
Clinical Tools and Resources
Collaborative Members are also equipped to keep staff informed and up-to-date on the latest thinking and best practices in behavioral healthcare through an online treatment curriculum, a recovery support app, webinars, research updates and other resources. More specifically, these resources include:
Patient/Family/Community Education and Support
The disease of addiction is commonly misunderstood by the general public, but with research articles, informative fact sheets and educational videos, collaborative members are equipped to effectively educate the patients, families and communities they serve.
Applying to Become a Collaborative Member
The Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network has established a thorough process to review and evaluate applicant organizations. Based on established criteria and standards, organizations have the opportunity to apply for the program. Please inquire with Robert Devereux, Account Manager, at RDevereux@HazeldenBettyFord.org or call 1-443-604-7073 for more information on how to become a member.
The Affiliate Level of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network is a higher-level partnership that involves multiple arrangements and benefits to advance the care and outcomes of patients served. This level forges new strategic relationships and growth, expanding the reach of Hazelden Betty Ford’s Centers of Excellence for complex care with healthcare organizations that have a need to expand and/or improve the quality of substance use disorder care they are providing to their communities.
For questions about the Affiliate Level of the Hazelden Betty Ford Patient Care Network, please email us at PCN@hazeldenbettyford.org.