Graduate School Appoints Dean of Academic Affairs

CENTER CITY, Minn. (July 10, 2024) – Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School proudly announces the appointment of Trevor Buser, PhD, as the new dean of academic affairs. Dr. Buser brings a wealth of experience in counseling and education to his new role, effective July 22, 2024.

"The Graduate School is an essential part of the Hazelden Betty Ford ecosystem of care, designed to help the next generation of caregivers be a force of healing and hope for all affected by substance use and mental health conditions," said Dr. Kevin Doyle, president and CEO of the school. "Dr. Buser brings extensive experience and an unmatched passion that will ultimately help our students learn how to treat people impacted by addiction to achieve recovery and well-being using best practices in treatment."

As dean of academic affairs, Dr. Buser will oversee academic functions and faculty, as well as graduate school accreditation and compliance activities. He will focus on the continuous improvement of key educational processes and outcomes through research, internal assessments, and academic experience. Additionally, Dr. Buser will spearhead new initiatives and partnerships to address the evolving needs of the treatment and recovery field.

"It is an honor to join Hazelden Betty Ford, widely known as the gold standard for addiction and mental health care," said Dr. Buser. "I am inspired to see the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School living up to its vision and setting international standards for addiction counselor education, practice, and leadership. I look forward to partnering with faculty and staff to support students in their journey to becoming the most effective counselors they can be."

Dr. Buser is a licensed professional counselor, certified school counselor, board-certified coach, and approved clinical supervisor. His professional experience spans nearly 20 years as both a counselor and professor, most recently teaching at Naropa University. He has published several books, articles, and research studies on addictions and is the former editor of the Journal of Addictions and Offender Counseling. Dr. Buser holds a Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from Syracuse University, and a Master of Arts in Counseling from Wake Forest University, a Master of Divinity from Princeton Theological Seminary, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School educates future leaders in addiction treatment and counseling who provide evidence-based integrated care for substance use and co-occurring disorders. The school offers accredited master's degree and certificate programs that integrate scientific research, clinical practice, and a holistic approach to addiction recovery.