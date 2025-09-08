Center City, Minn., September 8, 2025 – Hazelden Betty Ford has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2025, recognized among the top employers in Minnesota. This prestigious honor, presented in collaboration with Statista, highlights organizations that excel in employee satisfaction and workplace culture. The full list is available on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected America's Best-In-State Employers 2025 through an independent survey of more than 160,000 U.S. employees working at companies with at least 500 employees nationwide. Over 2 million employer evaluations were considered, based on both personal feedback from employees and public perceptions from peers and industry professionals.

Hazelden Betty Ford is proud to be recognized for its commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and mission-driven workplace.

"We are honored to receive this recognition and deeply proud of the incredible team at Hazelden Betty Ford," said Dr. Joe Lee, President and CEO, Hazelden Betty Ford. "Our employees are the heart of our mission to provide healing and hope. This award reflects our dedication to creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a difference, not just in Minnesota, but across our 15 locations in the country."

This recognition reinforces Hazelden Betty Ford's leadership in the behavioral health field and its continued excellence in employee engagement in Minnesota and across the nation.

"This recognition by Forbes is a reflection of the culture we've built together at Hazelden Betty Ford," said Michelle Lutz, Director of Human Resources, Hazelden Betty Ford. "For all of our locations across the country, we strive to create an environment where every employee feels seen, heard, and supported—not just in their roles, but in their personal growth and well-being. Being named one of Minnesota's best employers affirms that our people-first approach is making a meaningful impact."