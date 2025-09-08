Center City, Minn., September 8, 2025 – Hazelden Betty Ford has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2025, recognized among the top employers in Minnesota. This prestigious honor, presented in collaboration with Statista, highlights organizations that excel in employee satisfaction and workplace culture. The full list is available on the Forbes website.
Forbes and Statista selected America's Best-In-State Employers 2025 through an independent survey of more than 160,000 U.S. employees working at companies with at least 500 employees nationwide. Over 2 million employer evaluations were considered, based on both personal feedback from employees and public perceptions from peers and industry professionals.
Hazelden Betty Ford is proud to be recognized for its commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and mission-driven workplace.
"We are honored to receive this recognition and deeply proud of the incredible team at Hazelden Betty Ford," said Dr. Joe Lee, President and CEO, Hazelden Betty Ford. "Our employees are the heart of our mission to provide healing and hope. This award reflects our dedication to creating a workplace where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a difference, not just in Minnesota, but across our 15 locations in the country."
This recognition reinforces Hazelden Betty Ford's leadership in the behavioral health field and its continued excellence in employee engagement in Minnesota and across the nation.
"This recognition by Forbes is a reflection of the culture we've built together at Hazelden Betty Ford," said Michelle Lutz, Director of Human Resources, Hazelden Betty Ford. "For all of our locations across the country, we strive to create an environment where every employee feels seen, heard, and supported—not just in their roles, but in their personal growth and well-being. Being named one of Minnesota's best employers affirms that our people-first approach is making a meaningful impact."
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction.