CENTER CITY, Minn. (September 11, 2025) — Substance use and mental health challenges continue to weigh heavily on young adults and their families, often made more difficult by stigma, uncertainty and a lack of clear pathways to care. Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and Sigma Chi International Fraternity are tackling this problem head-on through an innovative partnership that delivers education, recovery tools, streamlined access to services, and financial assistance to the Sigma Chi community.

Hazelden Betty Ford's Wayfinder portal, a confidential digital platform that has been customized for Sigma Chi, is at the heart of the initiative. Wayfinder is designed to help members, alumni, families and friends recognize concerns early, explore options, and connect directly to trusted support from Hazelden Betty Ford. Accessible through Sigma Chi websites and the Reach Out app, the portal reduces the guesswork and stigma that often prevent people from seeking help.

"This partnership equips our brothers and their loved ones with accessible, anonymous tools like the Wayfinder portal and enhanced treatment assistance, fostering a path to recovery and resilience." said 74th Grand Consul (International President) Ryan Temby.

Key features of Wayfinder include:

Confidential self-assessments to help individuals understand risks and explore next steps.

to help individuals understand risks and explore next steps. Personalized guidance that connects users with appropriate resources for their situation.

that connects users with appropriate resources for their situation. Direct access to care through Hazelden Betty Ford's nationwide network of treatment and recovery services.

through Hazelden Betty Ford's nationwide network of treatment and recovery services. Needs-based financial assistance for those who qualify, ensuring that cost does not stand in the way of treatment.

"Too often, people hesitate to reach out because they don't know where to begin or they fear judgment," said Joseph Lee, MD, President and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. "Wayfinder was created to break down those barriers—offering a safe, private way to get answers, find hope, and take the first step toward healing."

Through this initiative, Sigma Chi is not only supporting its members and their families but also setting a new standard of leadership for other fraternities, sororities and organizations that want to improve behavioral health in their communities.

"Creating a culture where asking for help is seen as a sign of strength is essential," said Bob Poznanovich, Senior Fellow and Recovery Ambassador at Hazelden Betty Ford and Sigma Chi alumnus. "This partnership empowers people with tools, resources and connections that can change—and even save—lives."

This collaboration reflects Hazelden Betty Ford's commitment to meeting people where they are and partnering with communities to provide meaningful, accessible support. By combining innovative digital tools with compassionate, evidence-based care, the partnership delivers a blueprint for reducing stigma and expanding behavioral health access nationwide.

The initiative was made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Reifschneider family in memory of Sigma Chi alumnus and former trustee of Hazelden Betty Ford, Robert (Rob) E. Reifschneider.

About Sigma Chi International Fraternity

Sigma Chi is one of the largest collegiate fraternities with undergraduate chapters at 230 universities and colleges and more than 360,000 all-time members. Sigma Chi is dedicated to fostering a brother of transformational leaders and a lifelong journey of personal development. Sigma Chi aims to continually augment the collegiate experience of its members through world-class leadership programs, extensive alumni engagement and a commitment to the core values friendship, justice and learning. Learn more about Sigma Chi at sigmachi.org.

About the Sigma Chi Foundation

Founded in 1939, the Sigma Chi Foundation is a charitable and educational tax-exempt organization, separate and independent from Sigma Chi Fraternity, whose express purpose is to secure financial resources and provide faithful stewardship in support of Sigma Chi. The Sigma Chi Foundation is proud to provide ongoing financial support to Sigma Chi's Transformational Leader platform and its legacy programming, such as the Krach Transformational Leaders Workshop and the Horizons Huntsman Leadership Summit. Learn more about the Sigma Chi Foundation at sigmachi.org/foundation.