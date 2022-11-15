Center City, Minn. and Vancouver, BC (April 5, 2023) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and TELUS Health are pleased to announce a collaboration that will expand access to substance use disorder treatment for people across the United States and Canada.

The collaboration will introduce substance use disorder-specific programming to TELUS Health's AbilitiCBT solution that is currently being used by corporations, health care institutions, and health insurance companies. This internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy program will continue to provide accessible mental health support and will also now provide an innovative "first-step" into early intervention for alcohol and other substance use disorders, ongoing recovery and family support.

"At the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, we are proud to collaborate with TELUS Health, and their advanced digital health technology suite, to bring our evidence-based programming to their thousands of members in North America," said Dr. Joseph Lee, president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, the United States' leading nonprofit system of addiction treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services. "This exchange of expertise—TELUS Health's cutting-edge technology and our evidence-based, clinical wisdom—furthers our mission to provide more individuals with the resources they need to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. We look forward to continuing to work with TELUS Health to provide patients and families with the best possible digital health solutions and services."

The collaboration comes at a critical time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that excessive alcohol use is responsible for more than 140,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. In Canada, approximately 21.6% of people meet the criteria for substance use disorder during their lifetime, with alcohol use disorder being the most common.

"Addiction is a complex but treatable disease; however, stigma is a significant barrier to prevention and treatment. Collaborating with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, a world-renowned, industry-leading organization, demonstrates our commitment to address the addiction crisis unfolding in Canada and the United States," said Paula Allen, Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, TELUS Health. "As organizations, including their leadership, take a more proactive role in supporting the health and wellbeing of their clients and employees, it comes as no surprise that AbilitiCBT is considered by many as fundamental to their service offering. This is because our program can address the full spectrum of mental health, including addiction, from prevention to intervention in efforts to reduce absenteeism, improve productivity and shorten the time employees need to recover. Organizations that invest and adapt to the needs of their clientele's mental health reap rewards."

Together, U.S.-based Hazelden Betty Ford and Canada-headquartered TELUS Health will reach people where and when they need help with next-generation solutions.

Quick facts:

In a report by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, mental illness was found to account for 30% of claims, yet 70% of disability costs, in Canada

According to Statistics Canada, 21.6% of Canadians meet the criteria for substance use disorder during their lifetime

According to the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 46.3 million Americans (16.5% of the population) met the DSM-5 criteria for a substance use disorder

In 2022, the World Health Organization stated that neglected mental health and substance use issues cost American businesses roughly $80 billion to $100 billion every year and that globally, the economy loses approximately $1 trillion each year due to lost productivity from depression and anxiety

