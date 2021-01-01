Bio

Marc has worked in the healthcare industry for over 25 years. He is known as a strategist, negotiator, business leader and attorney with a passion for cross-functional collaboration and team and talent development.

Marc joined Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation after having served as an officer and corporate vice president of enterprise partnerships at Centene Corporation. Prior to Centene, he was an officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, where he led several different functions focused on delivering capabilities and solutions for members including population health, pharmacy, health and wellness, clinical product innovation and provider operations. Marc also held leadership roles in the healthcare division of Target Corporation, where he led its pharmacy managed care network and its clinic and optical businesses, and spent several years at UnitedHealth Group as well. Marc grew up in northern Minnesota and began his career working as an attorney in a small town near Minneapolis.

Marc has led the local chamber of commerce, served on several city and county citizen boards and commissions, was a martial arts instructor for youth through community education, and is a high school mock trial coach and judge. He currently serves as a national board member of the Congressional Award Foundation, the only official charity of the United States Congress, as well as a board member of the Angel Foundation, which provides financial, educational, and emotional support to adults with cancer.

Marc received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and a bachelor's degree from St. Olaf College.