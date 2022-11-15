Center City, Minn. (September 7, 2023) – The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation proudly joins the nationwide effort to celebrate National Recovery Month 2023 and amplify the theme, "Recovery is for Everyone."
"Recovery Month is a time for us to share our voices and our stories," said Carla Fremlin, manager of alumni and recovery support at Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's largest nonprofit system of addiction treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services. "There are so many pathways in recovery, and all are a cause for celebration. Every day, someone is taking the first steps in their journey, and by sharing our journeys with the world, we honor ourselves and help others. We demonstrate that recovery is possible and a source of hope and peace in the lives of individuals and their families."
Each September, people throughout the country dedicate extra energy to educating the public about recovery from substance use and mental health conditions and the harms of stigma and discrimination; advocating for those who are struggling; and celebrating the millions who are living in recovery. National Recovery Month serves as an open, public invitation to all those who might benefit from changing their relationship with substance use and sends the message to policymakers and others that prioritizing and investing in recovery pays big societal dividends.
In 2023, Hazelden Betty Ford is offering and participating in a variety of events and activities nationally to mark National Recovery Month, including:
Hazelden Betty Ford and the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies are also sponsoring Minnesota Recovery Connection's Walk for Recovery on Sept. 9 and Oregon Recovers' series of six recovery walks. Additional activities include:
Hazelden Betty Ford publishes a weekly Living in Recovery email newsletter highlighting recovery resources and events year-round, as well as a free, monthly Advocacy Update featuring news, views and engagement opportunities on a range of topics important to people and families affected by substance use disorders and recovery. Additionally, the organization offers experts to speak about recovery in the workplace.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter.