One of the most pronounced trends in cannabis use is the marked increase in cannabis vaping among young adults in the past five years.9 The rise in cannabis vaping is important for multiple reasons, but a primary concern associated with this increased prevalence is that high potency products have emerged in the market that are frequently used with vaping devices and that have more deleterious effects on the brain, and particularly developing brains among young adults.21 Leaf/combustible cannabis use remains relatively common among young adults, but cannabis vaping markedly increased in 2018 and 2019, and the prevalence of cannabis vaping among U.S. young adults is now stably high, with 18.7% reporting past-year cannabis vaping and 12.4% reporting past 30-day cannabis vaping.9

Among adolescents, cannabis vaping, which is the most common mode aside from leaf/combustible use among adolescents, started to increase from approximately 2017 to 2020.16 Past-year cannabis vaping among adolescents increased from 7% in 2017 to 16% in 2020.16 However, it is important to highlight that past-year cannabis vaping among adolescents declined between 2020 and 2021 by 4.7 percentage points,16 perhaps in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.23

Disparities in Cannabis Use

For U.S. adults, the increasing prevalence of cannabis use is not occurring uniformly across the entire population. Marked disparities in cannabis use, and increases in cannabis use, have emerged among certain subgroups in recent years,2, 24–26 and particularly males and adults who live in urban areas.9, 22 These disparities exist for any and daily cannabis use.2, 9 Moreover, cannabis use prevalence is markedly higher among U.S. adults who are experiencing mental health issues such as depression.11, 25 Recent increases in cannabis use are disproportionately occurring among those who experience mental health problems.11, 25, 27 Consequently, disparities in cannabis use according to mental health appear to be worsening over time. This disparity in cannabis use associated with mental health is especially marked in states with legalized nonmedical cannabis.25 Depression, anxiety, and psychological distress are strongly associated with any and regular cannabis use, as well as cannabis use disorder.11, 28–30 It is difficult to disentangle the directionality of the mental health-cannabis use relationship, but it is clear that mental health problems, such as untreated depression, are linked to emerging cannabis-related disparities.

Cannabis use is also increasing more rapidly among male, urban, and non-college student young adults,2, 24 as well as young adults with depression, anxiety, and other psychological distress.11, 17 More young adults are also using cannabis as a form of coping.25

Cannabis-related disparities also exist among adolescents. Typically, adolescent males have higher prevalence of cannabis use than females, but in 2021 females reported slightly higher cannabis use.16 Cannabis use is also higher among adolescents who report lower socioeconomic status (SES) compared to their higher SES peers.16, 31 Cannabis use is also higher among adolescents with mental health issues, such as depression.17 There are minimal to no differences in past-year cannabis use across race/ethnicity among adolescents;16 however, White adolescents tend to have higher prevalence of cannabis vaping than their non-White peers.16

Dual Use of Cannabis and Other Substances

Increases in cannabis use prevalence is disproportionately occurring among U.S. adults who use other substances such as nicotine and alcohol. More specifically, the rate of increase in cannabis use prevalence is steeper among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes and those who drink alcohol.14, 26 Dual use of cannabis and other substances, such as nicotine and/or alcohol, is common among adults and young adults,32, 33 and particularly young adults aged 19–21.33 Many young adults also now engage in simultaneous use of alcohol and cannabis,33 and this co-use can potentially increase the risk of harmful consequences associated with the use of either substance.34