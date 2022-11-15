When reviewing treatment admission rates for specialty SUD treatment (formal programs specifically designed to treat SUD such as rehabilitation, inpatient/outpatient services), racial and ethnic disparities exist. The racial and ethnic composition of admissions for specialty SUD treatment aged 12 years and older between 2009 and 2019 was as follows:14

Admissions of White individuals increased from 65% in 2009 to 66% of all admissions in 2019.

Admissions of Black individuals declined from 22% in 2009 to 20% of all admissions in 2019.

Admissions of Latinx individuals comprised between 14% and 15% of all admissions in each year between 2009 and 2019.

Additionally, an analysis of combined data from the NSDUH survey for years 2015, 2016, and 2017 found that among those with SUD, Black individuals were 26% less likely and Latinx individuals were 29% less likely than their White counterparts to have used specialty SUD treatment in the past year.15

Several studies have shown that Latinx individuals especially underutilize specialty substance abuse treatment services: only 3–7% of Latinx individuals with substance abuse disorder report ever using specialty substance abuse treatment.16, 17, 18 Disparities in treatment utilization are especially pronounced between Latinx and White individuals.17, 18, 19

While available research is mixed, some studies find that racial and ethnic minorities who get treatment are more likely to report having negative experiences during treatment.20 This may be due to stigma, a lack of culturally responsive and respectful care, and a shortage of Black and Latinx clinicians.21, 22 Racial and ethnic minorities are also more likely to enter treatment later in their addiction process.23, 24

Ensuring that patients complete treatment is critical as it is associated with longer term abstinence, fewer relapses, fewer readmissions, higher levels of employment, less criminal involvement, and better overall health.25 However, not all racial and ethnic groups are equally as likely to complete treatment.21, 26 For example, using the Treatment Episode Dataset-Discharge (TEDS-D) dataset, a study analyzed treatment completion episodes and found that White participants had the highest completion rate (50%) while Latinx (47%) and Black participants were significantly lower (40%).27

What can be done to address racial and ethnic health inequities in addiction treatment?

At the community level, partnerships with local organizations and leaders are critical to increase trust and decrease stigma against SUD treatment. With community engagement and partnership, treatments can be developed that are culturally responsive.22, 23 Understanding where community members go for trusted information, such as barber shops, beauty salons, and churches, are critical for delivering prevention education and providing links to treatment.22 Collaborations with community experts across service sectors, including housing, employment, and health care, are necessary to establish and maintain support for recovery from addiction.23

Beyond the standard of care in treatment, individuals from racial and ethnic minority communities require treatment that is responsive to their cultural, behavioral health, and social needs in order to be effective. This is critical to minimize lapses in treatment and ensure the appropriate length of time in treatment.28 There are several examples of successful culturally responsive interventions. The Motivational Interviewing and Community Reinforcement Approach uses culturally tailored evidence-based treatments for American Indians and Alaskan Natives for SUD, with results showing improvements in percent days abstinent, SUD severity, and negative consequences from baseline to the 12-month follow-up.29 Another example is the Imani Breakthrough Recovery Program, a faith-based initiative designed to be culturally responsive and trauma-informed while assisting Black and Latinx communities with SUD, by using wellness coaches and groups held in the local church.30 Culturally adapted motivational interviewing that explicitly considers social stressors and cultural influences can help reduce heavy drinking and frequency of related negative consequences among Latinx, particularly those who are less acculturated or encounter higher levels of discrimination.31

At the institutional and organizational level, one goal would be to increase the number of staff trained to provide racial and ethnic minority populations with culturally responsive SUD care. There are training programs that serve as good examples of enhanced coursework in addiction psychiatry and culturally responsive care. REACH (Recognizing and Eliminating disparities in Addiction through Culturally informed Healthcare), a SAMHSA-funded program based at Yale, is a 1-year program for medical students, psychiatry residents/fellows, advanced practice registered nurses/nurse practitioner trainees, and physician assistant trainees who identify from an underrepresented group in medicine.32, 33 ACCESS (Achieving Culturally Competent and Equitable Substance Use Services), is a Boston University School of Medicine/Boston Medical Center Health Resources and Services Administration funded initiative for psychiatry and psychology trainees to treat individuals with co-occurring mental illness and SUDs at federally qualified health centers. Staff at these health centers also attend seminars by ACCESS trainees on working with diverse patient populations who have co-occurring mental illness and SUDs.34

Recommendations for future substance use research include the recruiting of racial and ethnic minorities, focusing research on treatment issues that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minorities, increasing the number of underrepresented racial and ethnic treatment researchers, and including the expertise of racial and ethnic minority investigators in decision-making on funding for treatment research. The inclusion of racial and ethnic minorities will increase the likelihood that studies will generate knowledge about treatment outcomes for specific racial and ethnic groups.35

Conclusion

There is a growing realization among healthcare researchers, clinicians, and advocates that a focus on racial health disparities is a critical aspect of improving healthcare outcomes and that activities toward improvement must bring together many elements of the healthcare delivery system. An understanding of how race and ethnicity impact access to, and outcomes of, health services and substance use treatment can provide valuable insight to health policy experts and advocates. Transformative change is needed to provide equitable, quality care to an increasingly diverse population and to ensure equal treatment in the delivery of care in order to improve health outcomes and overall well-being.