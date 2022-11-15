The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation aims to improve overall well-being among patients, and at 12-month follow-up, approximately 86 percent of the inpatient population reported having good or better overall health, and 86 percent reported having good or better quality of life.

Receiving Treatment as Planned

Previous analyses have shown that receiving treatment as planned was strongly associated with abstinence, which was further supported by our most recent findings:

Staff-approved discharge decreased the odds of relapse by 50 percent—59.5 percent of patients discharged with staff approval remained abstinent at our 12-month follow-up, whereas only 42.4 percent of patients discharged without staff approval remained abstinent.

Receiving treatment as planned was also strongly associated with group meeting attendance; staff-approved discharge increased the likelihood of regularly attending meetings by over 200 percent.

Virtual Intensive Outpatient

At the beginning of the pandemic, we also examined patient outcomes as we transitioned to virtual care. We followed 3,642 patients who received intensive outpatient programming between January of 2020 through March of 2021. Of those patients, 507 completed 12-month follow-up assessments, which we analyzed for the purposes of this report. Of the group with data at 12-month follow-up assessments, 10.6 percent did not receive treatment as planned (again, measured by whether or not patients were discharged with staff approval).

The overwhelming majority of the virtual outpatient population reported high levels of overall well-being at 12-month follow-ups.