Alcohol poisoning is a serious and sometimes life-threatening condition that occurs when alcohol levels in the body overwhelm the systems that regulate breathing, heart rate and body temperature. Poisoning can develop faster than many people expect. Risk is not limited to people with long histories of drinking or alcohol use disorder.

With compassion and clinical expertise, Hazelden Betty Ford has helped individuals and families navigate alcohol related health concerns for generations. Whether you're worried about your own symptoms, concerned for someone you care about or trying to understand what led to a frightening experience, this article explains what alcohol poisoning is, how to recognize the warning signs and when to get medical help.

Alcohol Poisoning at a Glance

Alcohol poisoning is a medical emergency, not just extreme intoxication

Symptoms can include vomiting, slowed breathing, confusion and loss of consciousness

Alcohol poisoning can happen with beer, wine or liquor

"Sleeping it off" does not make alcohol poisoning safer

Prompt medical care can save a life

What Is Alcohol Poisoning?

Alcohol poisoning happens when someone drinks more alcohol than the body can safely process within a short period of time. Alcohol slows activity in areas of the brain responsible for essential functions, including breathing, heart rhythm, gag reflex and temperature regulation. As alcohol levels rise, those systems can become overwhelmed, placing the body under serious strain.

In medical settings, clinicians may also use terms such as alcohol overdose or acute alcohol intoxication. Different labels appear in different contexts, but the underlying concern remains the same. Alcohol poisoning is a medical emergency that calls for attention based on physical signs and symptoms, not assumptions about intention, character or drinking history.

Alcohol poisoning is not a sign that someone is careless, weak or irresponsible. This kind of medical emergency can develop for many reasons, including misjudging the strength of drinks, tolerance to alcohol, drinking quickly, mixing alcohol with medications or navigating social or work situations where pacing feels difficult to manage.

What Causes Alcohol Poisoning?

Alcohol poisoning most often occurs when alcohol is consumed more quickly than the body can process. Risk can increase in certain situations, including:

Drinking rapidly or consuming large amounts within a short period of time

Drinking on an empty stomach

Mixing alcohol with sedatives, opioids or anxiety medications

Consuming high-alcohol beverages without realizing their strength

Lower tolerance, including after periods of reduced drinking

Medical conditions that affect metabolism, hydration or overall health

Many of these risk factors show up during everyday moments—celebrations, social gatherings, work events or times of high stress—making early warning signs easier to miss.

Why Alcohol Poisoning Affects People Differently

Alcohol affects people in different ways. Two people can drink similar amounts and experience very different outcomes. These differences are shaped by biology, health and circumstance—not by willpower.

Several factors can influence risk, including:

Body composition : Smaller bodies and higher fat to water ratios often lead to higher alcohol concentrations in the bloodstream

: Smaller bodies and higher fat to water ratios often lead to higher alcohol concentrations in the bloodstream Biological sex : Hormonal and metabolic differences can affect how alcohol is absorbed and processed

: Hormonal and metabolic differences can affect how alcohol is absorbed and processed Tolerance : Tolerance may change how intoxicated someone feels, but does not protect vital organs from alcohol's effects

: Tolerance may change how intoxicated someone feels, but does not protect vital organs from alcohol's effects Food intake : Drinking without adequate food allows alcohol to enter the bloodstream more quickly

: Drinking without adequate food allows alcohol to enter the bloodstream more quickly Stress, fatigue and illness: Physical strain can intensify alcohol's impact on the body

This Hazelden Betty Ford Butler Center for Research article details how alcohol can disrupt brain signaling and regulation, particularly in areas that affect memory, impulse control and stress response. Over time, those changes can shape how the body and brain react to alcohol, contributing to responses that may feel unpredictable—even for people who otherwise feel healthy, stable or in control.

Signs and Symptoms of Alcohol Poisoning

Alcohol poisoning—sometimes referred to as alcohol overdose—can show up in different ways, and symptoms may shift from uncomfortable to dangerous quickly. Early signs are not always obvious, especially in social or high energy settings, which can make it hard to tell when alcohol's effects have crossed into medical risk.

Common symptoms may include:

Confusion, disorientation or difficulty staying awake

Persistent vomiting or severe nausea

Slurred speech or trouble with balance and coordination

Cold, clammy or bluish skin

Slow, irregular or shallow breathing

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

One important distinction between alcohol poisoning and intoxication is the loss of protective reflexes. Someone who cannot stay responsive, wake easily or protect their airway is at serious risk, even if others in the same situation drank similar amounts or appear less affected. When responsiveness decreases, medical help becomes critical.

How Alcohol Poisoning Might Show Up

Alcohol poisoning does not always stand out as an obvious emergency. Warning signs often appear within familiar situations, which can make changes in behavior or responsiveness harder to recognize right away. In situations like these, people may not realize they are seeing alcohol overdose symptoms in real time.

At a work celebration or group event: After a long week, drinks move quickly. Someone becomes disoriented or starts vomiting. In the moment, this can look like a person who simply "overdid it," rather than someone who may need medical attention.

After a long week, drinks move quickly. Someone becomes disoriented or starts vomiting. In the moment, this can look like a person who simply "overdid it," rather than someone who may need medical attention. During a quiet night alone: What begins as a few drinks leads to unsteady coordination, followed by a level of sleep or unresponsiveness that no one is there to observe.

What begins as a few drinks leads to unsteady coordination, followed by a level of sleep or unresponsiveness that no one is there to observe. Among people drinking together: Two people consume similar amounts in the same setting. One remains alert and conversational, while the other has trouble staying awake or begins breathing irregularly.

Two people consume similar amounts in the same setting. One remains alert and conversational, while the other has trouble staying awake or begins breathing irregularly. Late in the evening as things wind down: After several drinks throughout the evening, a person who seemed alert earlier becomes difficult to wake and drifts in and out of responsiveness.

In situations like these, changes in breathing, awareness or responsiveness can matter more than how much alcohol was consumed or how others seem to be doing.

The 5 Signs of Alcohol Poisoning

These five signs indicate a serious medical emergency:

Fewer than eight breaths per minute or long pauses between breaths Vomiting, especially while unconscious Unresponsiveness or inability to wake Pale, bluish or cold skin Seizures or extreme confusion

When to Get Emergency Help

If someone cannot stay awake, is vomiting repeatedly, has slowed or irregular breathing, or does not respond when spoken to or gently shaken, call 911 immediately.

It is safer to act early than to wait and see if symptoms improve.

Alcohol Poisoning vs. a Hangover

It can be difficult to tell whether symptoms reflect alcohol poisoning or an unusually severe hangover.

Hangovers often involve headache, fatigue, thirst and nausea.

headache, fatigue, thirst and nausea. Alcohol poisoning affects vital functions and may include confusion, slowed breathing or loss of consciousness.

Hangovers improve over time as the body processes alcohol. Alcohol poisoning involves changes in breathing, awareness or protective reflexes that can become more dangerous—not better—without medical care.

When there is uncertainty, it is safer to treat symptoms as alcohol poisoning.

How Long Does Alcohol Poisoning Last?

The effects of alcohol poisoning can last hours and sometimes longer, depending on how much was consumed, the speed of drinking and individual health factors. Alcohol continues to be absorbed even after drinking stops, which means symptoms may change or intensify over time.

The body processes alcohol at a slow, steady rate. No method safely speeds that process. Once alcohol poisoning begins, medical monitoring may be needed until alcohol levels decrease and vital signs stabilize.

The timeline can vary and is not always predictable, particularly when symptoms do not improve as quickly as expected. When breathing, awareness or responsiveness remain affected, medical care is recommended.

Delayed and Next-Day Alcohol Poisoning Symptoms

Questions about what happened often come up the next morning or sometime afterward. Lingering, next-day effects such as vomiting, confusion, tremors or extreme fatigue can be difficult to interpret.

Delayed symptoms occur because alcohol remains in the bloodstream and continues to affect the nervous system after drinking has stopped. In some cases, symptoms may persist or become more noticeable as the body processes alcohol.

If symptoms feel severe, worsen over time or include confusion, slowed breathing or difficulty staying awake, medical evaluation remains important—even hours after drinking has ended.

What to Do if You Suspect Alcohol Poisoning

If someone shows signs of alcohol poisoning:

Call 911 or local emergency services

Stay with the person

Place them on their side to reduce choking risk

Keep them warm

Monitor breathing

What not to do:

Do not try to "walk it off"

Do not give coffee or cold showers

Do not force vomiting or food

Do not leave the person alone to sleep

These responses may seem helpful in the moment, but they do not reduce risk. If breathing, awareness or responsiveness are affected, medical care is the safest choice.

How Is Alcohol Poisoning Treated?

Treatment for alcohol poisoning focuses on protecting the body while alcohol is slowly processed and cleared from the bloodstream. Because alcohol can interfere with breathing, heart rate and protective reflexes, medical care is designed to stabilize these vital functions and prevent complications.

In a hospital or emergency setting, care may include:

Close monitoring of vital signs: Medical teams track breathing, heart rate, oxygen levels and body temperature to respond quickly to any changes

Medical teams track breathing, heart rate, oxygen levels and body temperature to respond quickly to any changes Airway protection and positioning: If someone cannot stay awake or protect their airway, providers position them carefully and may take additional steps to keep the airway clear and reduce the risk of choking

If someone cannot stay awake or protect their airway, providers position them carefully and may take additional steps to keep the airway clear and reduce the risk of choking Oxygen support: Supplemental oxygen may be used when breathing slows or oxygen levels drop

Supplemental oxygen may be used when breathing slows or oxygen levels drop IV fluids: Fluids delivered through a vein help prevent dehydration and support circulation

Fluids delivered through a vein help prevent dehydration and support circulation Blood glucose and electrolyte support: Alcohol can lower blood sugar and disrupt essential electrolytes, which may need to be corrected

Alcohol can lower blood sugar and disrupt essential electrolytes, which may need to be corrected Medications as needed: Medications may be given to manage seizures, severe nausea or other complications

Medications may be given to manage seizures, severe nausea or other complications Additional support in more serious cases: In some situations, breathing support or other advanced care may be needed while the body stabilizes

Medical teams also assess for additional concerns that can accompany alcohol poisoning, including injury, mixed substance use or underlying health conditions.

There’s no medication that can quickly reverse alcohol poisoning. According to the NIH, effective treatment focuses on supportive care—helping maintain breathing, circulation, and overall safety while the body processes the alcohol over time.

Alcohol Poisoning and Alcohol Use Disorder

Experiencing alcohol poisoning does not automatically mean someone has alcohol use disorder. Many people have a single episode without long term patterns of risky drinking.

However, repeated episodes, escalating use or concern about control can signal that additional support would be helpful. Alcohol use disorder is a treatable medical condition. Learning more about risky drinking and alcohol use disorder can help clarify potential health concerns.

Emotional Aftermath of Alcohol Poisoning

After alcohol poisoning, the physical effects may fade, but the experience itself can stay with you. Reactions often include embarrassment, fear, confusion or a strong urge to downplay what happened.

These responses are connected to how alcohol related health events are often perceived—both socially and internally. Stigma around substance use can shape how people interpret their own experiences and whether they feel comfortable talking about them or seeking support.

It is also not unusual for self critical thoughts to surface, especially in the hours or days that follow. Experiences like this can raise questions about control, safety or how alcohol is affecting overall health.

Feeling unsettled after an experience like this is understandable. Taking time to process what happened, whether on your own or with a professional, can help bring clarity without pressure or assumptions. Conversations grounded in respect and accurate information can make it easier to understand next steps, if any are needed.

What Happens After Alcohol Poisoning?

The first stage of recovery is physical. Once alcohol levels decrease and breathing, awareness and other vital functions return to normal, the immediate medical risk has passed.

What comes next can vary from person to person.

For some, alcohol poisoning is an isolated event linked to a specific situation—such as drinking too quickly, mixing substances or not realizing alcohol strength. For others, the experience raises questions about drinking patterns, alcohol tolerance or control.

Alcohol poisoning is one of several serious risks associated with excessive alcohol use. According to the CDC, excessive alcohol use contributes to about 178,000 deaths each year in the United States, including deaths from acute events like alcohol poisoning as well as longer term health conditions.

After a medical emergency like this, many people choose to learn more about how alcohol may be affecting their health. That might include:

A confidential assessment to better understand current drinking patterns

A conversation with a healthcare provider or counselor

Reviewing habits, alcohol tolerance or situations where drinking becomes harder to manage

For some, additional support such as outpatient care, therapy or structured treatment may be helpful. For others, making adjustments to alcohol use or gaining more information provides enough clarity.

There is no single path forward. What matters most is having accurate information and the space to decide what, if anything, needs to change going forward. Learn more about how risky your drinking might be or what kinds of support are available here.

Can Alcohol Poisoning Be Prevented?

Alcohol poisoning is not always predictable, but certain choices and conditions can increase or decrease risk in the moment. Prevention comes down to staying aware of how alcohol is affecting your body as you go.

Ways to reduce risk include:

Pace alcohol intake over time: Drinking more slowly gives the body a better chance to process what's already in the system

Drinking more slowly gives the body a better chance to process what's already in the system Eat before and while drinking: Food slows alcohol absorption and helps reduce sudden spikes in blood alcohol levels

Food slows alcohol absorption and helps reduce sudden spikes in blood alcohol levels Be mindful of mixing substances: Combining alcohol with medications—especially sedatives, anxiety medications or opioids—can increase risk quickly

Combining alcohol with medications—especially sedatives, anxiety medications or opioids—can increase risk quickly Pay attention to strength and serving size: Drinks can vary widely in alcohol content, even within the same type of beverage

Drinks can vary widely in alcohol content, even within the same type of beverage Notice early changes in coordination, awareness or responsiveness: These shifts can be more important than the amount consumed

These shifts can be more important than the amount consumed Take breaks or switch to non alcoholic options: Slowing down partway through an event can change the trajectory of the night

For many people, prevention also means paying attention to patterns over time. If drinking regularly leads to situations that feel harder to manage, that's useful information—not something to ignore.

Frequently Asked Questions

How long does alcohol poisoning last?

Symptoms may worsen after drinking stops because alcohol continues to be absorbed into the bloodstream. In severe cases, medical monitoring is needed until breathing and other vital functions stabilize.

How do you know if you have alcohol poisoning?

Signs include confusion, vomiting, difficulty breathing, seizures or unresponsiveness. When unsure, seek help.

What are the 5 signs of alcohol poisoning?

Slow breathing, vomiting, unresponsiveness, pale or bluish skin and seizures.

How do you treat alcohol poisoning?

Alcohol poisoning requires medical care focused on monitoring, stabilizing vital signs and keeping the person safe while the body processes alcohol.