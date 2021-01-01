Bio

Danielle Wegman is the Wisconsin Outreach Manager for Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and provides information on treatment options and connects individuals, families and professionals to treatment and recovery resources. Danielle comes to Hazelden Betty Ford with experience in community outreach and business development within the behavioral health field, both for profit and non-profit. In addition to that, she has a public relations degree and previous experience in case management, development and marketing. She looks forward to connecting individuals to the care they need while on their recovery journeys.

DWegman@hazeldenbettyford.org

1-608-234-2694