Territory: Oregon, SW Washington and Hawaii

Meyer started her career at Hazelden Betty Ford as a care coordinator, synchronizing treatment and recovery support services to address each patient’s challenges, strengths and goals. She brings the same "patient-first" mindset to her outreach role, partnering with you to meet the unique and specific addiction and mental health treatment needs of your clients.

When you reach out to Stephanie, you will experience her genuine passion for meeting people where they are with the most-effective care. She will be a tremendous resource for you in customizing and collaborating on the best care for your clients.

smeyer@hazeldenbettyford.org

1-503-550-4305