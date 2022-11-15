Download the Helping Families Cope with Addiction Research Update

Addiction affects not only individuals, but the family members and friends of the person struggling with a substance use disorder. Due to misinformation, families may face labeling and may be accused of being enablers, neglectful and abusive.1, 2, 3 Unfortunately, stigma may prevent families from reaching out and getting help, which can contribute to isolation, financial and psychological burden.3, 4

Although understanding the role of family is of utmost importance, past research has mainly focused on the negative impact of substance use on the individual, dismissing the impact on and experiences of family members and their roles in both active addiction and substance abuse treatment.5

Once considered a moral problem rather than a disease, vestiges of the moral model continue to target individuals with addiction and their family members. People with substance use disorders are stigmatized, and for every targeted individual there are differently affected family members. Family members are faced with stigma, judgment and blame by association.6 Unhelpful social attitudes burdening families with addiction include prejudice, labeling and blame (which contribute to social isolation), shame, self-prejudice and treatment avoidance.3

Addiction is a family disease, and including families during treatment can be helpful for recovery of the addicted member and the family's growth process as a supportive family system.7 Although family member recovery is a different process than that of the addicted individual, adaptations to the family system are necessary for relapse prevention and healing for all family members.8 New treatment models aim to empower family members and are now incorporating care models that offer families the possibility of learning about alcohol and drug dependence, which provides them with healthier ways to cope with addiction, prevention strategies and support through recovery.

Education and Support for Families

When an addiction develops, family members and friends are also often directly impacted by the addiction.9, 10 That is why it is important for family members and friends to have a good understanding of addiction and how to continue to take care of their own health as well. Education can help families escape the blame game. Rather than believing that the person's substance abuse disorder stems from weakness, willfulness or stubbornness, it is helpful to understand how addiction is associated with changes in the brain.

It is not always easy to live with or support someone who has an addiction. As research points out, addiction in a close relative can serve as a stressful life situation that persists for years, and that long-term dysfunction can make it hard for families to communicate clearly. There can be a block of mistrust between every member of a family touched by the addiction.11 Connecting with peers can help, such as through a program like Al-Anon or Alateen. The goal of these programs is to provide help for families of those with substance use disorder. They also provide a safe, nonjudgmental space where family members can learn about, discuss and cope with an addiction unfolding in their midst. People attend these meetings for many reasons, but one survey12 found that many participants were drawn to meetings because they were hoping for help with:

Finding a better quality of life

Having fewer problems with the addicted person

Lowering levels of stress

Improving psychological health

By going to a meeting and listening to other family members, feelings of isolation and doubt may begin to fade. Families may also get the skills they need to better handle the interpersonal problems they are facing. Friends and family members who stay informed and take care of their mental and physical health are better equipped to deal with addiction, support their loved ones and put their family on the path to recovery.

