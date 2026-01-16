CENTER CITY, Minnesota (January 16, 2026)—Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has appointed Scott McGuire as its next Chief Financial Officer, effective February 9, 2026. McGuire brings more than three decades of experience in financial leadership, strategy, and operational transformation across nonprofit and for profit organizations. Since 2019, he has served as Chief Financial Officer at Nexus Family Healing, where he oversaw finance, treasury, IT, procurement, and enterprise risk while helping guide the organization through significant growth, technological modernization, and a return to profitability.
"Scott is a purpose-driven finance leader whose values align deeply with Hazelden Betty Ford's mission," said Joseph Lee, MD, President and CEO of Hazelden Betty Ford. "He brings exceptional financial and operational rigor at a pivotal time for our organization—strengthening systems, clarifying priorities, and building disciplined frameworks that honor the people doing the work. His leadership will help accelerate our strategic agenda and reinforce the financial foundation that advances hope and healing."
McGuire began his career in financial leadership at Sysco Corporation before serving as Senior Vice President of Administrative Services and CFO at Ecumen. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Marquette University.
The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and mental health care for adults and youth, the Foundation has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Through charitable support and a commitment to innovation, the Foundation is able to continually enhance care, research, programs and services, and help more people. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in its services and throughout the organization, which also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction.