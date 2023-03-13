TOGETHER Magazine

Skip to Main Content
Inspired and Emboldened by Betty Ford's Living Legacy

Four decades ago, when First Lady Betty Ford began her new life in recovery from the disease of addiction, she wanted others to experience the healing and hope she felt so grateful to find. Especially women. And families. And children.

Her dream became the blueprint for the nonprofit Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, and her name became synonymous with addiction treatment throughout the world.

Embarking now on our fifth decade, we are growing the capacity and reach of the Betty Ford Center for future generations—building, as always, on a foundation of love, science and the wisdom of lived experience. Join us in looking back with profound gratitude and looking ahead with boundless promise.

There is joy in recovery and in helping others discover that joy.

First Lady Betty Ford

Betty Ford Center Tribute

40th Anniversary Brings Memories and Momentum

The Spirit Is Strong

From the very start, an extraordinary sense of promise has graced and guided the Betty Ford Center. 
Betty Ford Center Groundbreaking, Betty Ford, Gerald Ford

Healing and Hope Personified

Staff recall the wisdom and ways of Betty Ford—and how her example continues to light the way forward.
Betty Ford

What's Ahead for the Betty Ford Center

Plans to Expand and Advance Mrs. Ford's Healing Work

Creating the Path Forward

Meet four trailblazing women who see an even more promising future for the Betty Ford Center—and are helping to build it.

Trailblazer Women, Cini Robb, Mary Pat Woodard, Susan Ford Bales and Maria McDonald
Personal Story

The Seed of Hope

Published Mar 13, 2023
Personal Story

A Sibling's Recovery Mission

Published Mar 13, 2023
Personal Story

Resilience Is a Super Power

Published Mar 12, 2023

Expanding Treatment Options and Access

See the latest news about the Betty Ford Center campus transformation and learn how you can help in creating pathways to recovery for more people.

Betty Ford Center Architectural Rendition 2023

Browse the Electronic Version

Read about Betty Ford's courage and compassion in this commemorative issue of TOGETHER—and about plans underway to expand the Betty Ford Center for generations to come.

