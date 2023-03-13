TOGETHER Magazine

Inspired and Emboldened by Betty Ford's Living Legacy

Four decades ago, when First Lady Betty Ford began her new life in recovery from the disease of addiction, she wanted others to experience the healing and hope she felt so grateful to find. Especially women. And families. And children.

Her dream became the blueprint for the nonprofit Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California, and her name became synonymous with addiction treatment throughout the world.

Embarking now on our fifth decade, we are growing the capacity and reach of the Betty Ford Center for future generations—building, as always, on a foundation of love, science and the wisdom of lived experience. Join us in looking back with profound gratitude and looking ahead with boundless promise.