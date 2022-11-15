Bio

Arnie joined the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer in May 2023. As the Foundation's principal financial strategist, Arnie oversees the organization's finance, payor relations, support services and human resources.

Prior to coming to Hazelden Betty Ford, he has served in senior leadership roles for nearly 20 years in healthcare finance. Most recently, Arnie served as chief financial officer for Rogers Behavioral Health for four years, helping to lead significant growth across a national system of care. He also has held senior roles at Network Health Plan, Ascension Wisconsin, Integrated Health Network of Wisconsin, DentaQuest and UnitedHealth Group. Arnie is a certified public accountant with an MBA from Marquette University.