Bob Poznanovich is the vice president of business development and a member of the Executive Leadership Team at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. He manages the organization’s strategic relations with health systems, employers, insurance and managed care organizations, professional referents and other national accounts. Bob joined Hazelden Betty Ford in 2010 after many wide-ranging and successful business ventures elsewhere. Prior to joining the organization, he co-founded and served as the CEO of AiR Healthcare—a behavioral health organization that provides solutions to individuals, families and employers dealing with behavioral health issues. Before that, he spent over 20 years as a senior business development executive in the technology industry. He also co-authored the Hazelden Publishing title, It Is Not Okay to be a Cannibal: How to Stop Addiction from Eating Your Family Alive. On top of that, he also gives public speeches and media appearances to share his expertise on a variety of addiction-related topics, including the impact of addiction in the workplace.
Admissions and Marketing Symposium – Keynote Speaker
Minnesota Chamber of Commerce – The Legalization of Marijuana and its Impact on the Workplace
Wisconsin Alliance – The Impact of Opioid Addiction on the Workplace
San Diego Organization of Healthcare Leaders – Illegal and Unethical Practices in Addiction Care
North Central Region SHRM Conference – The Cost of Addiction and the Value of Treatment
CannCon Symposium – The Legalization of Marijuana and its Impact on the Workplace
Certified Employee Benefits, Twin Cities Chapter – The Opioid Crisis: What Employers Need to Know
The cost of addiction in the workplace
Why the Center of Excellence strategy is essential for treating substance use disorders
A personal story of addiction and recovery in the workplace
The impact of marijuana legalization
The consequences of the opioid epidemic
Employee benefit strategies for dealing with substance use disorders