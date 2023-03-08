Skip to Main Content
1-866-831-5700
Bob Poznanovich, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development

Bob Poznanovich

Chief Business Growth Officer
Background

Bio


Bob Poznanovich is the vice president of business development and a member of the Executive Leadership Team at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. He manages the organization’s strategic relations with health systems, employers, insurance and managed care organizations, professional referents and other national accounts. Bob joined Hazelden Betty Ford in 2010 after many wide-ranging and successful business ventures elsewhere. Prior to joining the organization, he co-founded and served as the CEO of AiR Healthcare—a behavioral health organization that provides solutions to individuals, families and employers dealing with behavioral health issues. Before that, he spent over 20 years as a senior business development executive in the technology industry. He also co-authored the Hazelden Publishing title, It Is Not Okay to be a Cannibal: How to Stop Addiction from Eating Your Family Alive. On top of that, he also gives public speeches and media appearances to share his expertise on a variety of addiction-related topics, including the impact of addiction in the workplace.

Oversees strategic relationships with referents, managed care and insurance organizations.

Admissions and Marketing Symposium – Keynote Speaker

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce – The Legalization of Marijuana and its Impact on the Workplace

Wisconsin Alliance – The Impact of Opioid Addiction on the Workplace

San Diego Organization of Healthcare Leaders – Illegal and Unethical Practices in Addiction Care

North Central Region SHRM Conference – The Cost of Addiction and the Value of Treatment

CannCon Symposium – The Legalization of Marijuana and its Impact on the Workplace

Certified Employee Benefits, Twin Cities Chapter – The Opioid Crisis: What Employers Need to Know

The Cost of Addiction in the Workplace

Illegal and Unethical Practices in Addiction Care

The Impact of the Opioid Epidemic

The cost of addiction in the workplace

Why the Center of Excellence strategy is essential for treating substance use disorders

A personal story of addiction and recovery in the workplace

The impact of marijuana legalization

The consequences of the opioid epidemic

Employee benefit strategies for dealing with substance use disorders

