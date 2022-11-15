Bio

Licensed psychologist and behavioral health care leader Heather M. Jones, PhD, is the vice president of mental health, family and children's programs for the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

Dr. Jones has worked in mental health and addiction services for many years, most recently with Eating Recovery and Pathway Mood and Anxiety Centers, where she led day-to-day operations and clinical care for three sites in the Upper Midwest. Her past experience includes direct patient care and extensive clinical consultation and supervision of therapists and behavioral specialists working with children, adolescents and adults in OCD, anxiety, depression and eating disorders recovery programs across multiple levels of care. Dr. Jones also has significant experience integrating lean operating systems in clinical environments.

Dr. Jones earned her doctorate in educational psychology with an emphasis in school psychology from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and completed a dual-degree graduate program at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, earning both a master's degree in educational psychology and an education specialist degree in school psychology. She has also received specialized training in exposure therapy, behavioral activation, and dialectical behavioral therapy.