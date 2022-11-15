Bio

Randi Tolliver, PhD, CADC, is a national expert in integrated care for substance use disorders and the complex co-occurring issues that accompany these diagnoses. She earned her doctoral degree from Northern Illinois University where she was the recipient of a National Institute of Mental Health Research Fellowship. Dr. Tolliver has led several large-scale, statewide assessment and training initiatives, and has effectively delivered on complex federal grant projects with many diverse stakeholders. Her experience strategizing and delivering integrated systems change efforts with frontline skills training allows for effective, culturally appropriate training and consultation recommendations that are informed by her perspective as an experienced clinical leader and administrator in CMHC and FQHC settings. Dr. Tolliver develops and delivers flexible, customized programming plans backed up by rigorous methodologies derived from fidelity to evidence-based practices. Her research and clinical interests include best practices for youth and adults diagnosed with co-occurring disorders, social information processing styles, community mental health practices, and organizational and systems change practices.