Bio

An accomplished and much-admired clinician, educator and administrator, Tessa Voss, MA, LADC, CADC II is an experienced care provider and program leader. In 2021, she was named vice president of Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation's California Region and administrator of the Betty Ford Center. Voss previously served in a number of clinical and leadership roles at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, including executive director of the Betty Ford Center. Voss earned her master's degree from the Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies and returned to serve for seven years as an adjunct faculty member helping train aspiring addiction and mental health counselors. Voss was also a key contributor to the development and publishing of Hazelden Betty Ford's Comprehensive Opioid Response with the Twelve Steps program (COR-12). She has provided various media interviews and external educational presentations on topics including Motivational Interviewing, substance use treatment for health care professionals, and addiction in the workplace. Voss is a highly skilled and strategic leader with a passion for helping patients, families and communities impacted by substance use and mental health disorders.