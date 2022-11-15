Bio

Territory: Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii

Carrie Bates is the Outreach Manager in Oregon for Hazelden Betty Ford. Her career in the treatment field began in 2013, after her own personal battle with addiction. Prior to that, she spent the better part of her sales and marketing career at Nike, Inc. after her own successful athletic career as a three-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Carrie got sober in 2012 and has dedicated her life's work to helping others find treatment and recovery. Carrie brings with her a deep passion for recovery, and a strong belief that treatment saves lives. Carrie has held multiple positions within the treatment field including working directly with employers, patients and their families to navigate the process of finding the treatment they need for sustainable recovery. Carrie lives in Portland, Oregon with her husband and two daughters. She is an active member of the Twelve Step Community, and enjoys spending time with her family, running and competing in triathlons.

CBates@HazeldenBettyFord.org

1-503-989-9717

Schedule a time for us to talk