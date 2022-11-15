Bio

Specialties: Healthcare and Healthcare Technology

Rob has over a decade of experience in healthcare, substance use and the mental health markets. Prior to joining Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation he has had leadership roles in Ashley Addiction Treatment, Nystrom & Associates, and Drew Horowitz and Associates. In these roles he has helped to oversee admissions, marketing, communication, discharge planning and outreach teams. His experience also includes working with and for payers and other national account business.

RDevereux@hazeldenbettyford.org

1-443-604-7073

Schedule a time for us to talk