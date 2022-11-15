Online Drug and Alcohol Addiction Test

If you’re asking yourself this question, you probably already realize you could be headed for trouble. Still, it can be confusing to understand how serious your situation might be and whether you actually have an addiction to alcohol or drugs.
Some people become addicted quickly, using drugs more frequently or heavily and moving on to harder drugs in a short period of time. For others, alcoholism or other drug addiction can be a very slow process, developing into increasingly heavy drinking or drug use over many years. In fact, people around you might not be aware of how serious your situation has become if you’ve been hiding your drinking or other drug use—which is typical behavior for someone with addiction.
Alcoholism has physical and behavioral signs. While it’s important to be aware of all the signs and symptoms, answering this simple, four-question alcohol use disorder quiz can give you some really helpful information.
Answering "yes" to two or more questions may indicate alcohol use disorder. This “test” is just a very first step in determining whether you could be diagnosed with alcoholism. The next step is to talk with a licensed addiction professional who can provide a thorough assessment to determine a clinical diagnosis. And if addiction is diagnosed, the licensed professional can also help you sort through the best treatment options to meet your needs.
Many people are prescribed pain medications, also known as opioids, for legitimate medical purposes. Most people can use prescription pain pills without incident, but a small percentage are at risk of developing drug addiction. Misuse and abuse of prescription opioid painkillers can happen slowly over time, and addiction can take hold before you realize you’re in trouble.
The following questionnaire will help you better understand what’s going on with your drug use. Consider sharing and discussing your answers with your primary healthcare provider as a step toward improving treatment of your pain and living a healthier lifestyle.
In answering these questions, you’ve taken an inventory of the impact of your drug use on your life. It’s not uncommon to justify or minimize some of the things you might have done when seeking medications. Taking an inventory of your behaviors allows you to see more clearly how drug seeking can wear away at values you’ve always held dear. Maybe you really don’t have control over your drug use the way you thought you did. That’s how addiction works.
Concerned about your use of cocaine, marijuana, meth, sleep medications, amphetamines, benzos or other drugs? The test above can be used for any drug and will help you identify the effects of your substance use. Maybe you’re looking for a quiz that will show you don’t have a substance abuse problem? If you’re searching for testing that might deliver that response, you probably do have a problem—still, it might not mean you’re addicted to alcohol or other drugs.
Unlike other medical conditions, there isn’t a blood or urine test, biopsy or lab result to diagnose addiction. That’s why it’s so important to go to a licensed addiction professional for an assessment.
Addiction is defined medically as a substance use disorder and its symptoms can be mild, moderate or severe depending on the level of disruption to your health and ability to work, go to school or function at home. Continuing your drug or alcohol abuse, despite harmful consequences, is a good indication that addiction could be an issue. But only an assessment by a licensed addiction professional can tell you for sure.
Reach out today for a free, confidential, no obligation assessment. Our addiction specialists will conduct a phone interview with you to determine if addiction is likely, and if so, help you get the answers you need and find the right treatment to meet your individual needs.