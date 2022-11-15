Online Drug and Alcohol Addiction Test

Wondering if Your Alcohol or Drug Use Is Becoming a Problem?

If you’re asking yourself this question, you probably already realize you could be headed for trouble. Still, it can be confusing to understand how serious your situation might be and whether you actually have an addiction to alcohol or drugs.

Some people become addicted quickly, using drugs more frequently or heavily and moving on to harder drugs in a short period of time. For others, alcoholism or other drug addiction can be a very slow process, developing into increasingly heavy drinking or drug use over many years. In fact, people around you might not be aware of how serious your situation has become if you’ve been hiding your drinking or other drug use—which is typical behavior for someone with addiction.

Am I an Alcoholic? Take the Quiz

Alcoholism has physical and behavioral signs. While it’s important to be aware of all the signs and symptoms, answering this simple, four-question alcohol use disorder quiz can give you some really helpful information.

Have you ever felt you should cut down on your drinking? Have people annoyed you by criticizing your drinking? Have you ever felt bad or guilty about your drinking? Have you ever had a drink in the morning in order to relieve a hangover or steady your nerves?

Answering "yes" to two or more questions may indicate alcohol use disorder. This “test” is just a very first step in determining whether you could be diagnosed with alcoholism. The next step is to talk with a licensed addiction professional who can provide a thorough assessment to determine a clinical diagnosis. And if addiction is diagnosed, the licensed professional can also help you sort through the best treatment options to meet your needs.

Am I Addicted to Prescription Pain Pills or Opioids?

Many people are prescribed pain medications, also known as opioids, for legitimate medical purposes. Most people can use prescription pain pills without incident, but a small percentage are at risk of developing drug addiction. Misuse and abuse of prescription opioid painkillers can happen slowly over time, and addiction can take hold before you realize you’re in trouble.

The following questionnaire will help you better understand what’s going on with your drug use. Consider sharing and discussing your answers with your primary healthcare provider as a step toward improving treatment of your pain and living a healthier lifestyle.

Have you ever reported your pain as more severe than it really was in order to obtain more or stronger pain medicines? Have you ever obtained prescriptions for painkillers in any of the following circumstances? From more than one doctor at the same time? From an Internet pharmacy? When traveling to Mexico or Canada? Have you ever gone to more than one pharmacy to be sure the prescription would be filled? In any of the above situations, to what length did you go to keep this a secret? Have you paid cash for your painkillers because it was too soon for your insurance company to approve a refill of the medication? How often have you run out of medication too early? Have you ever taken painkillers that were prescribed to someone else? Did you steal them or buy them? Have you ever injured yourself in order to get painkillers? Have you ever had a medical procedure that you didn't really need in order to have access to painkillers? Has taking pain medication caused symptoms to occur that were not there before you started taking pain medication? If yes, what symptoms? Pain, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, digestive problems, constipation, other symptoms? Have you ever taken pain medication to feel emotional relief from pain? Have you taken your medication, not as prescribed, to get high? Have you ever taken too much of your pain medicine requiring you to seek medical help? Has a loved one or friend expressed concern about you and pain medication? Are you able to think about living your life without opioids? Do you feel that you deserve to take pain medicines? In what other ways have prescription painkillers complicated your life? Have you started using heroin because you couldn’t get pain pills?

In answering these questions, you’ve taken an inventory of the impact of your drug use on your life. It’s not uncommon to justify or minimize some of the things you might have done when seeking medications. Taking an inventory of your behaviors allows you to see more clearly how drug seeking can wear away at values you’ve always held dear. Maybe you really don’t have control over your drug use the way you thought you did. That’s how addiction works.

What About Other Addictions?

Concerned about your use of cocaine, marijuana, meth, sleep medications, amphetamines, benzos or other drugs? The test above can be used for any drug and will help you identify the effects of your substance use. Maybe you’re looking for a quiz that will show you don’t have a substance abuse problem? If you’re searching for testing that might deliver that response, you probably do have a problem—still, it might not mean you’re addicted to alcohol or other drugs.

Unlike other medical conditions, there isn’t a blood or urine test, biopsy or lab result to diagnose addiction. That’s why it’s so important to go to a licensed addiction professional for an assessment.

Addiction is defined medically as a substance use disorder and its symptoms can be mild, moderate or severe depending on the level of disruption to your health and ability to work, go to school or function at home. Continuing your drug or alcohol abuse, despite harmful consequences, is a good indication that addiction could be an issue. But only an assessment by a licensed addiction professional can tell you for sure.

Reach out today for a free, confidential, no obligation assessment. Our addiction specialists will conduct a phone interview with you to determine if addiction is likely, and if so, help you get the answers you need and find the right treatment to meet your individual needs.